A message from the dev - ThingOnItsOwn

Hi all! This is ThingOnItsOwn, checking in and saying some words about what's going on, development-wise.

It's been a long quiet period. I think the patch notes for v2.3, the update which just went live, is enough proof that this time was not spent idly. It adds 50 new spells, reworks to several magical skills, catapults and enhanced graphics, among a lot of other things. Actually, the patch notes for v2.3.0 ended up being so long and the list of changes so gargantuan, it became more and more difficult to figure out what's up and down.

I regretted the speed at which v2.1 and v2.2 came out since I didn't have time for quality control and I let major bugs through. With v2.3, I think I adjusted a bit too far in the other direction. I'm currently planning to spend some weeks on improving v2.3 (v2.3.1 is already live), then start developing the things I have planned for v2.4, which should be a size more comparable to v2.2 in size, but with as high level of quality as v2.3, let's hope.

I'm hoping that v2.4 will be a free patch that will release at the same time as the paid DLC named Rogue Realms.

There was an announcement a while back about Rogue Realms, and it's been quiet since then. The DLC is super far in development actually. For a while I was working towards an October launch date, which might've led to a low quality product. It's now delayed due to "Market Reasons", which I'll use as much as possible to pump the DLC full of better balance and more polish.

Last I talked about Rogue Realms, just exactly what the DLC would be was a bit in flux. Now, things look a lot clearer. The DLC will have the following features:

27 new hero skills and new skill trees for all heroes

A new unit (+ upgrade) for each faction, and new town buildings for all factions

Rogue faction, a new faction representing the neutral units in the game (incl. 68 new neutral units)

The Rogue faction comes in 12 flavours, each with its own unique line-up of 10 units, and each with 2 heroes

Six new warmachines, new maps, new unit abilities for old units, etc.

It's a pretty large DLC and also a step up in complexity. I don't think it's recommended for beginners, but it's great for people who want more.

I recently uploaded a small sampler for the new music in the DLC, showcasing 3 of the Rogue faction flavours, specifically Malignant, Ruined and Province. Malignant focuses on the deep and dark creatures of evil. Ruined is a mix of rebels and the undead. Province is a weird land, populated by humanoid rabbits and with other strange creatures.

I'm quite excited for the DLC to be done and out, it's sort of a love-letter to the complexities and unexpected synergies that make me continue to be interested in working on the game. But we all gotta keep practicing that strange thing known as Patience.

Hero's Hour is out on a lot of marketplaces now. Steam is, as is usual, the largest, but not the only one. I don't actually hang out on those marketplaces - sorry!

My publisher, Goblinz, says they'll help keep track of them. Instead, I'm focusing mostly on the discord server and on twitter as my means of communication to the community. The discord can be accessed here or by clicking the Discord-looking icon in the top right of the main menu in-game. I'm just called ThingOnItsOwn on twitter so that's a bit simpler.

Bug reports and suggestions are appreciated, though I can't promise to do all suggestions. Currently I've considered 93 suggestions and implemented 32, so that's less than 1 in 3. Still, 32 suggestions implemented is a lot in its own way.

Anyway. As mentioned, I'll be spending some time making sure v2.3.0 is as stable and good as possible, might even do some more mod improvements. Then it's on to v2.4 and finishing the DLC in the new year.

Thank you all for the patience -

Mvh Benjamin "ThingOnItsOwn" Hauer