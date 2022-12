The new big thing is the endless mode, you can now play for as long as you like.

See below for rest of the changes.

Added an endless mode for infinite play

BUGFIX: Retry should reuse the selected base mod (add it again)

BALANCE: Less enemies per wave

BALANCE: Update of enemy hp scaling

BALANCE: Less projectiles and speed for end enemies

Trying to keep updates short and to the point for the time being.