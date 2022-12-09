TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 2.0

PATCH NOTES
ADDED
Added new neighborhood around the player's shop
Added new footsteps sound
Added more NPC citizens in the city and around the player's shop
Added a bed at the player's house when he starts a new game
Added a notification " Oil Refilled " When refilling the car's oil at the mechanic shop
IMPROVEMENTS
Lowered the sound of footsteps
Adjusted the size of Hot bar icons [ smaller ]
Player will now get hungry and thirsty slower
Hungry and thirsty notifications will now show up on 35% giving the player more time to eat before start losing health
Lighting Improvements
BUG FIXES
FIXED : A bug causing the product taken from box to transform to another product
FIXED : A bug causing player to be able to take a product from a box and transform it to another
FIXED : Cereal display altitude
FIXED : Clothes rack placement
FIXED : A bug causing car to keep moving backwards when player leaves it
FIXED : A bug causing player not taking income from shop upgrades if he does not sleep
FIXED : A bug causing player not paying worker salary if he does not sleep
FIXED : Some products / Furniture LOD Distances
FIXED : You can pay sami twice if you press E twice
FIXED : shop entrance road has been smoothed so car does not get stuck
