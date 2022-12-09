 Skip to content

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 update for 9 December 2022

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 2.0

PATCH NOTES
  • ADDED

  • Added new neighborhood around the player's shop

  • Added new footsteps sound

  • Added more NPC citizens in the city and around the player's shop

  • Added a bed at the player's house when he starts a new game

  • Added a notification " Oil Refilled " When refilling the car's oil at the mechanic shop

  • IMPROVEMENTS

  • Lowered the sound of footsteps

  • Adjusted the size of Hot bar icons [ smaller ]

  • Player will now get hungry and thirsty slower

  • Hungry and thirsty notifications will now show up on 35% giving the player more time to eat before start losing health

  • Lighting Improvements

  • BUG FIXES

  • FIXED : A bug causing the product taken from box to transform to another product

  • FIXED : A bug causing player to be able to take a product from a box and transform it to another

  • FIXED : Cereal display altitude

  • FIXED : Clothes rack placement

  • FIXED : A bug causing car to keep moving backwards when player leaves it

  • FIXED : A bug causing player not taking income from shop upgrades if he does not sleep

  • FIXED : A bug causing player not paying worker salary if he does not sleep

  • FIXED : Some products / Furniture LOD Distances

  • FIXED : You can pay sami twice if you press E twice

  • FIXED : shop entrance road has been smoothed so car does not get stuck

