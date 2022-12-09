TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR UPDATE 2.0

ADDED

Added new neighborhood around the player's shop

Added new footsteps sound

Added more NPC citizens in the city and around the player's shop

Added a bed at the player's house when he starts a new game

Added a notification " Oil Refilled " When refilling the car's oil at the mechanic shop

IMPROVEMENTS

Lowered the sound of footsteps

Adjusted the size of Hot bar icons [ smaller ]

Player will now get hungry and thirsty slower

Hungry and thirsty notifications will now show up on 35% giving the player more time to eat before start losing health

Lighting Improvements

BUG FIXES

FIXED : A bug causing the product taken from box to transform to another product

FIXED : A bug causing player to be able to take a product from a box and transform it to another

FIXED : Cereal display altitude

FIXED : Clothes rack placement

FIXED : A bug causing car to keep moving backwards when player leaves it

FIXED : A bug causing player not taking income from shop upgrades if he does not sleep

FIXED : A bug causing player not paying worker salary if he does not sleep

FIXED : Some products / Furniture LOD Distances

FIXED : You can pay sami twice if you press E twice