Tunguska: The Visitation update for 9 December 2022

Update 1.58-5 Patch Notes

  • You can now equip secondary weapon (double barrel, pistol, melee) on primary weapon slot.

  • You will now see 4 attachment slots, with 2 disabled. This is to prepare for the Nightmare/Dead Zone difficulty mode (available in the future) where you will unlock these slots.

  • Improved tree fading mechanisms. If you aim at anywhere that's covered by a tree, that tree will also fade, making gunfights in wooded area a little easier.

  • Fixed an issue with tire stacks that would make player stuck inside

  • To produce makeshift mines from Jackhammer, you must now hold SHIFT and right click the weapon. This is to prevent accidentally create mines when player wants to unload the gun. To unload simply right click the equipped Jackhammer.

  • Fixed a bug with knife-throwing Scythes not able to hurt you with the knives.

  • Slightly improved the strangling mechanism. Player character will no longer hop forward really far. Instead, both player and the victim will meet at a middle point, hoping to avoid situations where player will get stuck with the surrounding objects.

  • Reduced the weight of scrap metal

  • Changed the default difficulty in Normal mode to 50% damage instead of 70%

  • Fixed an issue with player getting stuck when interacting with a stash in Lake Cheko water treatment plant.

  • When activated, the Acoustic Sensor will protect you from Valentin's scream attack.

