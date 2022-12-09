They burst onto the scene with the eyes of the world on them, now celebrate FIFA World Cup™ Phenoms with special boosted Player Items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team™ that recognise the moment they announced their arrival to the globe.
EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 update for 9 December 2022
Discover FIFA World Cup™ Phenoms in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team™
Patchnotes via Steam Community
