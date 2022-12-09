 Skip to content

STALCRAFT update for 9 December 2022

Prepare for Perimeter Breach!

Build 10116053 · Last edited by Wendy

The game is already available for downloading, and servers will open in 30 minutes (20:00 UTC). Make up your nicknames and get ready to dive into the action-packed world of the Zone!

If you encounter any issues, please contact our technical support (available for authorization through Steam): https://support.exbo.net/

We'll appreciate your feedback, join our Discord servers:
EU - http://discord.gg/7kHWhh6w9J
NA - http://discord.gg/kG5DTbJTUw
SEA - http://discord.gg/W8Yea4WaGf

On guard of your gaming experience,
EXBO team.

