Prepare for Perimeter Breach!
The game is already available for downloading, and servers will open in 30 minutes (20:00 UTC). Make up your nicknames and get ready to dive into the action-packed world of the Zone!
If you encounter any issues, please contact our technical support (available for authorization through Steam): https://support.exbo.net/
We'll appreciate your feedback, join our Discord servers:
EU - http://discord.gg/7kHWhh6w9J
NA - http://discord.gg/kG5DTbJTUw
SEA - http://discord.gg/W8Yea4WaGf
On guard of your gaming experience,
EXBO team.