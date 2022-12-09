Mouse Support Patch

💙Mouse Support💙
Additions:
- Mouse support is now available! As this is still a work in progress, there may be a screen or two where the mouse is not available yet. We would love to continue to hear your feedback and suggestions to continue to make this better.
Fixes:
- Marcelo, the blacksmith, now sells stone tools for anyone that may have lost their tools.
- Items disappearing from hotbar. We hope that won't happen again, but if it does please tell us, because it's a bug we can't reproduce!
Work in Progress:
- Keybinding
- We will continue to add more visual feedback so there is less confusion with what keys to use / what to do
- Correcting quality ranked items not working food recipes
- Shrinking the HUD down
- Many more small things here and there
Again, all your amazing, kind help is greatly appreciated and we couldn't do it without you! We hope everyone has a great weekend, the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
Changed files in this update