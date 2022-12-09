Mouse Support Patch

💙Mouse Support💙

Additions:

Mouse support is now available! As this is still a work in progress, there may be a screen or two where the mouse is not available yet. We would love to continue to hear your feedback and suggestions to continue to make this better.

Fixes:

Marcelo, the blacksmith, now sells stone tools for anyone that may have lost their tools.

Items disappearing from hotbar. We hope that won't happen again, but if it does please tell us, because it's a bug we can't reproduce!

Work in Progress:

Keybinding

We will continue to add more visual feedback so there is less confusion with what keys to use / what to do

Correcting quality ranked items not working food recipes

Shrinking the HUD down

Many more small things here and there

Again, all your amazing, kind help is greatly appreciated and we couldn't do it without you! We hope everyone has a great weekend, the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙