Blue Oak Bridge update for 9 December 2022

Mouse Support Patch

💙Mouse Support💙

Additions:

  • Mouse support is now available! As this is still a work in progress, there may be a screen or two where the mouse is not available yet. We would love to continue to hear your feedback and suggestions to continue to make this better.

Fixes:

  • Marcelo, the blacksmith, now sells stone tools for anyone that may have lost their tools.
  • Items disappearing from hotbar. We hope that won't happen again, but if it does please tell us, because it's a bug we can't reproduce!

Work in Progress:

  • Keybinding
  • We will continue to add more visual feedback so there is less confusion with what keys to use / what to do
  • Correcting quality ranked items not working food recipes
  • Shrinking the HUD down
  • Many more small things here and there

Again, all your amazing, kind help is greatly appreciated and we couldn't do it without you! We hope everyone has a great weekend, the Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

