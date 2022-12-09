TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.9

Salutations, descendants of the first men! ːlettuceː This week's #FeatureFriday update includes the highly requested ALERTS system!

Changelog

Total number of additions implemented this week: 28 ːhappyhfː

Changes made in response to community input and assistance is 25% and marked with ːhappyheartː

ːhappyheartː [Feature] New alert system. ːreimpressedː The majority of situations that require your attention now generate an alert in the top right corner of the screen. Hovering your mouse over an event will offer you more detailed information, and clicking the alert will move your camera to the corresponding place.

ːhappyheartː [Content] New Alerts; A character has no passion, No green needs in the stockpile, No blue needs in the stockpile, No red needs in the stockpile, No white needs in the stockpile, No black needs in the stockpile, A character with critical Body, A character with critical Mind, A character with critical Heart, A character with critical Soul, A character with critical Self, A character in combat, A character is sick, A character is injured, No Nursemaids, Nursemaid without Nursery, Nursery without Nursery Beds, Woodcutter without Woodcutter's Hut, Claydigger without Claydigger's Pit, Rocksplitter without Rocksplitter's Hut, Gatherer without Gatherer's Hut, Hunter without Hunter's Tent, Aspiring Adventurer without Training Dummy, Artisan without Crafting Table, Low Tree Trunk, Low Clay, Low Chunk of Rock, Infants don't have Caretakers, A character with multiple Fatal Bodies, A character with multiple Fatal Minds, A character with multiple Fatal Hearts, A character with multiple Fatal Souls, A character with multiple Fatal Self, Low green needs in the stockpile, Low blue needs in the stockpile, Low red needs in the stockpile, Low white needs in the stockpile, Low black needs in the stockpile, Resource merchant in the settlement, Needs merchant in the settlement, Bindable merchant in the settlement, Consumable merchant in the settlement, A character is ready to choose a Path, No water for baths, No firewood for baths, Hunter needs a weapon, Gathering Fruit, The generation gap is growing, No Impregnation Salves.

ːhappyheartː [Content] Arcadia campaign now has a new small dungeon called Caverns of Trial.

ːhappyhfː [Content] New resources; Fiber Sheets, Linen Sheets, Cotton Sheets, Bathing Supplies, and Funny Materials.

ːhappyhfː [Content] Characters now consume Sheets from Stockpile before lying down to sleep in Shelters (Fiber Sheets, crafted by Artisans), Huts (Linen Sheets, Crafted by Tailors), and Houses (Cotton Sheets, Crafted by Tailors).

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Aligned feedback and learn panels to the middle of the screen.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] The stack counts for the traits are now displayed in the tooltips.

ːhappyheartː [UI/UX] Updated effect output tooltip sentences to make them easier to read.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] New icons for resource, need, consumable and bindable items.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] New icons for targeting types and attack, defense, utility, and instant tooltips.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] New icons for skill range, skill cast duration, and skill cooldown tooltips.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Removed rarity from skill tooltips.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Skill tooltips now show the correct effect area information.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Updated Fatal Mind's description to hint at sheets.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Updated constructions with sleeping spots to hint at sheets.

ːhappyhfː [UI/UX] Trait trigger types are now being displayed as icons on tooltips.

ːhappyheartː [Balance] Domesticating animals no longer require the storage of feeding resources (such as seed and wheat), but feeding them is still necessary after they have been domesticated.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] New item drop randomizers for traits and loots. Dungeon crate/sack/chest loots now also drop resources, consumables, etc.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Firewood is now a Red resource.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Replaced craftables with Firewood cost to Tree Trunk.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Baths now require Bathing Supplies (crafted by Watercarriers) to be utilized instead of Firewood and Water.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Arcadia, Lindaris, and Memoria now start with 0 Need items in the stockpile.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Shelters are now craftable by Artisans instead of Woodcutters, Rocksplitters, and Claydiggers.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Entertainers no longer carve dirty jokes on the ground. Their default worktime is to try out jokes, and they can craft Funny Materials (black need items) for other settlers to use to cleanse Fatal Self.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] All cigarettes can now be crafted by Growers.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Communal Shelters now require a Crafting Table instead of old Collector constructions.

ːhappyhfː [Balance] Fixed an issue where trait prerequisite checks prevented trait changes on characters on the map editor.

ːhappyhfː [Internal] Added StockpileItemCategoryStackThreshold prerequisite.

We will continue working on enhancing the onboarding phases of TFM next week.

Wishing you all a great weekend. See you next Friday!