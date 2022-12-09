3.22.20.0 Update Notes

A6 Polaris Teaser:
Watch the trailer for danaby2's upcoming curated map "A6 Polaris" releasing next Friday!
Changelog:
Added:
- Spread_Angle_Degrees gun option replacing Spread_Hip.
- Aim_In_Duration gun option. Old hardcoded default was 0.2 seconds. Vanilla guns have been tweaked +/- 50ms on average.
- Aim_Duration_Multiplier gun attachment option. Large vanilla magazines reduce aiming speed.
- Damage_Falloff_Max_Range option for falloff to finish closer than the total max range.
- Plugin option to hide center dot and disable reputation change notification.
- Separate messaging and auto-shutdown for update rollbacks.
- Is_Music bool option for effect asset used in ambiance volumes.
- Support for warning if there is a large discrepancy between server listing and actual in-game ping.
Changed:
- Crosshair follows recoil similar to laser and better represents actual spread.
- Prevent joining servers without GSLT over the internet. LAN servers are unaffected.
- Servers with unspecified monetization (servers with purchasable gameplay advantages) are no longer included in the Internet list when searching without a name filter.
- Trees can override their appearance on the 2D chart similar to objects.
- Item condition supports comparison other than >=.
- Improved how viewmodel camera is automatically aligned with gun sights.
- Pressing enter in IP field shows loopback/LAN info, and with a ":port" moves port to the port field.
Fixed:
- Gun spread is finally circular rather than square.
- Clear volume selection when changing tool.
- Selecting quests in quest list when a quest asset was missing.
- Foliage tool performance while not painting with large brush.
- Potential nodes editor bug with IMGUI mode.
- Volume solid visualization visible in satellite capture.
- Collision at rear of destroyed ural object.
- Alignment of volumes tab and objects list.
- Not timing out when server did not respond to join request.
Server Changes:
Refreshing the Internet server list without a name filter will only show non-monetized and non-gameplay-monetization servers now. As a reminder: servers selling gameplay advantages should not categorize themselves as non-monetized / non-gameplay-monetization. Examples of gameplay advantages include weapons, vehicles, experience, admin commands, progression skips, etc. The goal is to help promote discoverability of non-pay-to-win (P2W) servers for new players.
Last year setting a Game Server Login Token (GSLT) became a requirement for listing on the Internet server list. This has now become a requirement for direct connection as well. The goal is to help with moderation of servers re-uploading other creators' workshop files without permission.
Changed files in this update