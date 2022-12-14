MSM 3.8.0 Update

It's happening... it's finally happening! The COLOSSALS are awakening!

Log in every day to collect a puzzle piece of the Colossal CONUNDRUM, and receive a special reward too! Once all of the pieces of a Conundrum have been assembled, an eye-opening surprise awaits... the gigantic being rumbles to life, a special Structure called the Coloss-Eye manifests, and the sonorous voice of the Colossal is heard for the first time in forever! Plant Island is but the first...

But that's not all! Starting with the Festival of Yay, take advantage of the brand new SEASONAL ISLAND SKINS feature! You may activate or deactivate your free trial of a Seasonal Island Skin anytime during its Event. Purchase the Seasonal Island Skin to keep its Boosts and the ability to activate it anytime throughout the year!

Anniversary Year continues in 2023... until then, have a safe and joyful holiday, and Happy Monstering!