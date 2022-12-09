Preview: Holiday Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

The final Barotrauma update of 2022 is arriving next week, with a new campaign tutorial mode, a reworked talent system and lots of smaller fixes and improvements.

Campaign tutorial

We’re adding tutorial features integrated into the singleplayer campaign mode. The new campaign tutorial guides new sailors on their first mission with hints, tips and dialogue.

Reworked talents

Thank you for all the comments on the talent rework announcement we made a few weeks ago! After further testing and reading all the feedback we got, we’ve made a few adjustments to our plans. Here’s an updated preview of the upcoming talent overhaul:

More talents. We’re adding 50 new talents in total.

New generic talents for all jobs. You must unlock a few of these generic talents before picking a specialization, and if you want to, you can even unlock them all.

More streamlined specializations. You can still get talents from several different talent trees, but you must complete each tree before moving on to the next.

All talents can now be unlocked and used by bots. Recipes unlocked by bots can be used by the entire crew.

Brand new talent-related items, such as the new Scrap Cannon and Arc Emitter weapons.

About the Captain’s third talent tree: It is on the way! However, as it relates to the various factions of Europa, it will only be added with the faction overhaul coming next year.

What else is new?

Here are some of our favorites from the smaller changes coming up in the Holiday Update:

Hull breach shrapnel makes monsters that can’t get inside your sub more dangerous to players.

You can now fabricate multiple items at once with a convenient slider.

More varied creature loot, including loot from big monsters.

New weapons: the Rifle, Heavy Machine Gun, Machine Pistol and Harpoon Coil-Rifle.

Flashlight attachment for rifles.

VoIP improvements, including distance-based radio chat quality.

Fixed the Chinese and Japanese typing method to display the candidate box properly while typing.

Read more about the update and our seasons’ greetings on our blog and stay tuned for the Holiday Update next week!