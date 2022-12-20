Medieval Dynasty – The Winter Update!

Hello, village elders!
Today’s winter update concludes this year’s update spree. Don’t worry: We’ll continue with updates in 2023!
This update has a bit of everything: sound, quality of life updates, new furniture and so on. We also threw in a chunk of fixes.
See the notes below for more info and for now, we wish you all fantastic holidays and a happy new year!
The teams of Render Cube and Toplitz Productions
- Horse and donkey fall if they hit the ground hard enough.
- Sounds for many items to pick up from the ground.
- New building – Farm Shed (Employees work in the fields and orchards. Those in the barn don't do it anymore).
- New furniture – Composter.
- Five new furniture – Containers.
- Seven new wall decorations – Reliefs.
- New Gate – Plank Gate.
- New Fence – Plank Fence.
- It is possible to build the snowman in winter.
- It is possible to craft snowballs in winter.
- Over 20 new locations generated on the map.
- Aim Assist for controllers.
- New break animations for employees.
- NPCs reacting to getting bumped into.
- NPCs reacting to getting hit by a snowball.
- Horse can fall if it hits something at high velocity.
- Donkey can fall if it hits something at high velocity.
- Gameplay tips in loading screen.
- In some dialogues the ESC/Cancel button will result in exiting/going back in dialogue.
- New status indicating the number of problems with work in fields and orchards.
- Number of coins in possession visible during dialogue.
- Sounds for Player * Scythe and Sickle.
- Sounds for picking from fields and orchards (every vegetable and fruit has its unique picking sounds).
- All foliage types have their unique picking sounds (for example: there are different sounds for reed, stick, stone, broadleaf, mushroom, or sapling etc.).
- Sounds of eating: carrot, onion, and beetroot.
- Sounds for inspector mode.
- Sounds for wicker chests.
- Animals launching into the air when killed on steep terrain.
- The Talk area marker on the compass is bugged when player is mounted.
- In the quest "Young Love" flowers stay in the inventory after talking to your son.
- Furniture from "Other" category can be built before getting permission to build on the land.
- Wrong item selected after removing whole stack.
- List in Builders Hut not updating when buildings get damaged by a tree.
- Disappearing items when loading a game save.
- Toddlers sneezing problem.
- Dough in cooking stove is not showing correctly in third person when ending crafting.
- If LMB was pressed before RMB for Throwable item, player had to release both buttons to be able to throw it again.
- Fixed fast traveller lantern sounds.
- Quests with building furniture may work incorrect in some situations.
- Gates cannot be placed on permanent roads.
- Some achievements didn't unlock properly.
- Player animation stuck when falling off a mount in some cases.
- Combat music not ending sometimes on season skip.
- Player being able to throw objects like snowballs with zero velocity resulting in projectiles falling down in a spawn location.
- Sometimes items disappear in animations.
- A possible fix for enabled animations on some workbenches when no NPC is nearby.
- Faded audio sometimes not returning on camera fade.
- Possible case of broken ambient audio transitions.
- Animals running sideways diminished.
- Sleeping for the family quest makes the bed inaccessible.
- Memory usage optimizations.
- Increased the basic building limit by 5.
- Animals don't reproduce if they are hungry.
- Animal Inverse Kinematics improvements.
- Several animal walking/running speed adjustments.
- Improved falling off a mount.
- House decoration system (More slots).
- Improved the pathfinding on roads.
- House decoration menu now has categories for easier management.
- Small trees in orchards don't block characters.
- Assigning an NPC to a workplace now no longer requires selecting a profession (now every building has only one profession).
- Desired skill and profession added to building slot in NPC workplace selection.
- In the building details at the storage part now weight and coins are visible.
- Stage names for fields and orchards, suggesting next tasks.
- Several UI optimizations.
- Using unstuck button outside of map borders now should move player to starting location.
- Count of throwable weapons is now shown in HUD.
- Loudness level of music. Default value of music that we recommend is on 75% and all other sounds like SFX we recommend on 100%.
- Music Soundtracks are levelled to general loudness standards.
- All languages updated.
- Reputation decreases when hitting animals from NPC villages with snowballs.
- Damage calculation when hitting tail bone in animals.
- Changed returning dialogue order when buying animal from locations, so that it's not required to return to the category each time the player buys something.
- Changed the way coin prices are displayed in dialogues.
- Darker colour of fertiliser in the fields.
- FOV blending alpha for rock/snowball, bow and spear.
- Throwing animation in TP is now quicker for Rock/Snowball.
- Roof textures.
- Construction progress in the ghost.
- Optimized NPCs.
- Horse sounds are less frequent.
- Mixed river sounds.
Changed files in this update