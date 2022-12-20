 Skip to content

Medieval Dynasty update for 20 December 2022

Medieval Dynasty – The Winter Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, village elders!

Today’s winter update concludes this year’s update spree. Don’t worry: We’ll continue with updates in 2023!

This update has a bit of everything: sound, quality of life updates, new furniture and so on. We also threw in a chunk of fixes.

See the notes below for more info and for now, we wish you all fantastic holidays and a happy new year!

The teams of Render Cube and Toplitz Productions

  • Horse and donkey fall if they hit the ground hard enough.
  • Sounds for many items to pick up from the ground.
  • New building – Farm Shed (Employees work in the fields and orchards. Those in the barn don't do it anymore).
  • New furniture – Composter.
  • Five new furniture – Containers.
  • Seven new wall decorations – Reliefs.
  • New Gate – Plank Gate.
  • New Fence – Plank Fence.
  • It is possible to build the snowman in winter.
  • It is possible to craft snowballs in winter.
  • Over 20 new locations generated on the map.
  • Aim Assist for controllers.
  • New break animations for employees.
  • NPCs reacting to getting bumped into.
  • NPCs reacting to getting hit by a snowball.
  • Horse can fall if it hits something at high velocity.
  • Donkey can fall if it hits something at high velocity.
  • Gameplay tips in loading screen.
  • In some dialogues the ESC/Cancel button will result in exiting/going back in dialogue.
  • New status indicating the number of problems with work in fields and orchards.
  • Number of coins in possession visible during dialogue.
  • Sounds for Player * Scythe and Sickle.
  • Sounds for picking from fields and orchards (every vegetable and fruit has its unique picking sounds).
  • All foliage types have their unique picking sounds (for example: there are different sounds for reed, stick, stone, broadleaf, mushroom, or sapling etc.).
  • Sounds of eating: carrot, onion, and beetroot.
  • Sounds for inspector mode.
  • Sounds for wicker chests.

  • Animals launching into the air when killed on steep terrain.
  • The Talk area marker on the compass is bugged when player is mounted.
  • In the quest "Young Love" flowers stay in the inventory after talking to your son.
  • Furniture from "Other" category can be built before getting permission to build on the land.
  • Wrong item selected after removing whole stack.
  • List in Builders Hut not updating when buildings get damaged by a tree.
  • Disappearing items when loading a game save.
  • Toddlers sneezing problem.
  • Dough in cooking stove is not showing correctly in third person when ending crafting.
  • If LMB was pressed before RMB for Throwable item, player had to release both buttons to be able to throw it again.
  • Fixed fast traveller lantern sounds.
  • Quests with building furniture may work incorrect in some situations.
  • Gates cannot be placed on permanent roads.
  • Some achievements didn't unlock properly.
  • Player animation stuck when falling off a mount in some cases.
  • Combat music not ending sometimes on season skip.
  • Player being able to throw objects like snowballs with zero velocity resulting in projectiles falling down in a spawn location.
  • Sometimes items disappear in animations.
  • A possible fix for enabled animations on some workbenches when no NPC is nearby.
  • Faded audio sometimes not returning on camera fade.
  • Possible case of broken ambient audio transitions.
  • Animals running sideways diminished.
  • Sleeping for the family quest makes the bed inaccessible.

  • Memory usage optimizations.
  • Increased the basic building limit by 5.
  • Animals don't reproduce if they are hungry.
  • Animal Inverse Kinematics improvements.
  • Several animal walking/running speed adjustments.
  • Improved falling off a mount.
  • House decoration system (More slots).
  • Improved the pathfinding on roads.
  • House decoration menu now has categories for easier management.
  • Small trees in orchards don't block characters.
  • Assigning an NPC to a workplace now no longer requires selecting a profession (now every building has only one profession).
  • Desired skill and profession added to building slot in NPC workplace selection.
  • In the building details at the storage part now weight and coins are visible.
  • Stage names for fields and orchards, suggesting next tasks.
  • Several UI optimizations.
  • Using unstuck button outside of map borders now should move player to starting location.
  • Count of throwable weapons is now shown in HUD.
  • Loudness level of music. Default value of music that we recommend is on 75% and all other sounds like SFX we recommend on 100%.
  • Music Soundtracks are levelled to general loudness standards.
  • All languages updated.
  • Reputation decreases when hitting animals from NPC villages with snowballs.
  • Damage calculation when hitting tail bone in animals.
  • Changed returning dialogue order when buying animal from locations, so that it's not required to return to the category each time the player buys something.
  • Changed the way coin prices are displayed in dialogues.
  • Darker colour of fertiliser in the fields.
  • FOV blending alpha for rock/snowball, bow and spear.
  • Throwing animation in TP is now quicker for Rock/Snowball.
  • Roof textures.
  • Construction progress in the ghost.
  • Optimized NPCs.
  • Horse sounds are less frequent.
  • Mixed river sounds.

