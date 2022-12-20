Medieval Dynasty – The Winter Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10115776 · Last edited 20 December 2022 – 16:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello, village elders!

Today’s winter update concludes this year’s update spree. Don’t worry: We’ll continue with updates in 2023!

This update has a bit of everything: sound, quality of life updates, new furniture and so on. We also threw in a chunk of fixes.

See the notes below for more info and for now, we wish you all fantastic holidays and a happy new year!

The teams of Render Cube and Toplitz Productions

Horse and donkey fall if they hit the ground hard enough.

Sounds for many items to pick up from the ground.

New building – Farm Shed (Employees work in the fields and orchards. Those in the barn don't do it anymore).

New furniture – Composter.

Five new furniture – Containers.

Seven new wall decorations – Reliefs.

New Gate – Plank Gate.

New Fence – Plank Fence.

It is possible to build the snowman in winter.

It is possible to craft snowballs in winter.

Over 20 new locations generated on the map.

Aim Assist for controllers.

New break animations for employees.

NPCs reacting to getting bumped into.

NPCs reacting to getting hit by a snowball.

Horse can fall if it hits something at high velocity.

Donkey can fall if it hits something at high velocity.

Gameplay tips in loading screen.

In some dialogues the ESC/Cancel button will result in exiting/going back in dialogue.

New status indicating the number of problems with work in fields and orchards.

Number of coins in possession visible during dialogue.

Sounds for Player * Scythe and Sickle.

Sounds for picking from fields and orchards (every vegetable and fruit has its unique picking sounds).

All foliage types have their unique picking sounds (for example: there are different sounds for reed, stick, stone, broadleaf, mushroom, or sapling etc.).

Sounds of eating: carrot, onion, and beetroot.

Sounds for inspector mode.

Sounds for wicker chests.

Animals launching into the air when killed on steep terrain.

The Talk area marker on the compass is bugged when player is mounted.

In the quest "Young Love" flowers stay in the inventory after talking to your son.

Furniture from "Other" category can be built before getting permission to build on the land.

Wrong item selected after removing whole stack.

List in Builders Hut not updating when buildings get damaged by a tree.

Disappearing items when loading a game save.

Toddlers sneezing problem.

Dough in cooking stove is not showing correctly in third person when ending crafting.

If LMB was pressed before RMB for Throwable item, player had to release both buttons to be able to throw it again.

Fixed fast traveller lantern sounds.

Quests with building furniture may work incorrect in some situations.

Gates cannot be placed on permanent roads.

Some achievements didn't unlock properly.

Player animation stuck when falling off a mount in some cases.

Combat music not ending sometimes on season skip.

Player being able to throw objects like snowballs with zero velocity resulting in projectiles falling down in a spawn location.

Sometimes items disappear in animations.

A possible fix for enabled animations on some workbenches when no NPC is nearby.

Faded audio sometimes not returning on camera fade.

Possible case of broken ambient audio transitions.

Animals running sideways diminished.

Sleeping for the family quest makes the bed inaccessible.