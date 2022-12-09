Update: One more sub-story 1

Master Minna~!



We are pleased to announce that one of our sub-stories has been updated today.

We urge you to restart Steam and update!

↓ You'll see these four faces!



[Summary] Here comes the masked slave-kun! He will take a roll call to all the Majin.

I'll try to fill all of them by the end of December, or I'll remove confusing icons.

Please watch over us for a while, Master!

We are also working on many anomalies at the same time.

If you notice anything, please send it to the Steam forum!

We are also waiting for your review!

