 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EXECUTE DADDY update for 9 December 2022

Update: One more sub-story 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10115733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Master Minna~!

We are pleased to announce that one of our sub-stories has been updated today.
We urge you to restart Steam and update!

↓ You'll see these four faces!

[Summary] Here comes the masked slave-kun!　He will take a roll call to all the Majin.

＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
I'll try to fill all of them by the end of December, or I'll remove confusing icons.
Please watch over us for a while, Master!

We are also working on many anomalies at the same time.
If you notice anything, please send it to the Steam forum!
We are also waiting for your review!

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2014871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link