December Patch 2.9.9

A new update for Primal Carnage: Extinction is now live!

The December Patch brings some new gameplay features to enhance certain weapons and play-styles, along with more quality of life improvements and balance adjustments.

While our chief programmers are busy fixing platform-specific errors on the PlayStation side, the rest of us have had bonus time to polish and improve various aspects of the game, with some interesting results!

Not to mention, today also marks the start of our winter festivities!

Read on for some jolly good changes...

Playing Medic

Since a few players were lamenting the loss of their medkits this year, we're happy to announce that the Scientist class has some new utilities to allow her to be played as a healer!

You can now use the Tranquilizer Pistol to heal allies and give them a small amount of armour. This is one occasion where shooting your friends is a good idea! Allies can withstand more damage with this buff applied and it allows the Scientist to help their buddies from afar. Being hit by a dino shortens the buff duration, so watch your distance.

But that's not all!

Have you ever felt the need? The need for speed?

Everyone's favourite energy drink is breaking free of Survival mode. Yes, SPEEDGREED is now a throwable item for the Scientist! She picked up a multi-pack from somewhere and can now throw down a set of cold ones to revive herself or her friends (limit one drink per person).

The buff applies a movement speed boost to anyone who picks it up, lasting 15 seconds. This can be particularly helpful when getting to the chopper!

New Arrow Type:

TRACKING ARROWS

A new alternate special arrow type is now available for the compound bow. If you have the bow equipped, use the Special Ammo slot in Customization to choose what kind of special arrows you want to use...

Swapping out the default Explosive Arrows for Tracker Arrows lets you fire a special variant that highlights enemies for your team if you land a hit. This can be useful in tracking down particularly annoying targets.

We have additional functionality planned for the tracking arrows further down the track, and yet more arrow types planned in future. It's been a lot of fun testing these updates the past few weeks, and we're excited to see how the changes will play out in live :)

CHRISTMAS COMES EARLY!

We're bringing back all of the legacy holiday content starting TODAY in-store! That's nearly 8 years of returning classics, ranging from festive outfits to merry mutations. An avalanche of awesome!

Oh and of course, they're all on sale! Grab great festive deals from now until early next year.

And in the spirit of giving, winter free drop items are now live, along with DOUBLE DROPS!

IN-GAME STORE OVERHAUL, PART ONE

This update marks the start of a larger overhaul to the Extinction Store, with our end goal to make it a much more user friendly experience...

So, you can now preview (almost) all items available in the store! This includes multi-item packs, so you can browse through every single cosmetic contained within a bundle.

We also remembered that weapons haven't had a proper preview.. uh.. ever... so they can now be checked out as well, including weapon bundles such as the Arsenal Appearance Packs.

Multi-class previews are now a thing too! If an item supports more than one class, you now see all of the icons for the supported classes in the previewer, and can swap between them to see how the item looks on every character.

We'll be continuing to improve the store going forward with more quality of life features such as browsing by category and adding filters to show only certain item types. Improvements to inventory sorting are also coming further down the line.

Balance Adjustments

We've been continuing to fine tune various classes lately in open testing, one of which is the Pachy...

Its speed reduction has been mitigated somewhat this update with slightly better turning and faster acceleration, alongside a modest +50 health increase. Our next goal is to remove some of the friction that makes it still feel a little clunky.

As of this patch it can now enter bracing faster when decelerating from a charge, but it's still not quite where we want it just yet. There are other adjustments to the class being considered, including a further change to how charge is handled, which we'll be experimenting with in testing over the next month or so.

And it's a good day to be a Carno player, with our pointy headed friend now capable of receiving over triple the amount of health back on headbutt when its roar is active compared to before.

Wrapping up highlights for the saurian side, we have flipped the tables on Ptera and Tupa...

Our flying rammer now has the larger pool of health out of the two pterosaurs, to help with multi-hit engagements. To even out the two classes, Tupa's damage has been boosted a bit and Ptera has a smidge less survivability due to being able to carry targets away at high speed.

From what statistics we've been able to gather, Pyro was seeming to lag behind his fellows, so we've been progressively building him up over time. That includes his kit...

The Flameslammer has been further refined after its previous nerf, getting a little more kick. Incendiary grenades now burn a little hotter, dealing more damage over time, and incendiary explosions now pass through armour (the same as other explosives). The underslung slam shotgun of the Flameslammer also has better mid-range damage now.

It's not all about the new toy, though. Flamethrower users rejoice!

Proportional damage has been added to the Flamesaw's firejet, meaning that larger targets are hurt more when they are hit by it. The overpressure function has also been made much more forgiving, lasting twice as long and being more effective in general.

Lastly, the Flaregun has received a boost to its afterburn damage. The fire no longer just tickles enemies, burning for up to a total of 96 damage instead of the paltry 17 it did previously. And if you haven't used it in a while, remember that critical hits from the Flaregun deal triple damage!

FULL CHANGELOG

Check out all of the changes in version 2.9.9 below...

Human Changes

Increased usable range of thrown health and ammo utility items

Increased number of thrown ammo kit uses from 5 to 6

Increased heal amount of thrown health kits from 10 to 12 per tick

Increased blast radius of assault rifle grenades from 250 to 285

Ensured all explosions have ArmourPiercing and ThrowRagdoll flags enabled

Swapping between weapons is now faster with less of an artificial delay

Throwable weapons such as zap traps / landmines now avoid clipping into eachother

Jumping while scoped will now force you out of scope view

Fixed pounce recovery animations not playing for anyone other than Scientist

Added near-camera fading to bullet smoke trails so they don't have a hard cut-off

Resized human physics assets to be larger to properly encompass the whole character, which may further improve dinosaur hit registration

Scientist Overhaul:

NEW arrow type - Marking Arrows!

Equip the bow and use the Special Ammo customization slot to select either explosive or marking. Tagged targets are revealed to all humans.

NEW sci throwable - Speedgreed Energy Drinks

Run over these to pick up an instant buff: sprinting is 1.2x faster, walking 1.35x faster (lasts 15 seconds)

Gas Mines now automatically detonate after 1.6 seconds

Increased the radius of gas mine poison clouds by ~25%

Fixed gas mines stacking their effects when overlapping

Increased gas duration from 12 to 15 secs

Increased stamina drain from gas cloud

NEW buff ability for the tranq pistol - shoot your friends!

Human teammates receive health and armour that lasts for 20 seconds (shortened if they take damage)

Significantly reduced the spread on tranq pistol

Scientists receive assist points when their dart buff helps an ally survive an attack

Humans with tranq pistol buff are outlined in blue

Pyro Overhaul:

improved mid-range damage for the flame slammer's slug shotgun

increased burn tick damage of incendiary grenades from 15 per tick to 20

made sure incendiary grenade explosions are armour piercing

enabled ThrowRagdoll on incendiary grenades and added an impulse on death

Added proportional damage to the flamethrower - the larger the dino, the more it hurts.

Increased base flame damage from 3.5 to 4.5 (is multiplied by proportional damage)

Flamesaw overpressure now lasts about twice as long

Reduced overpressure extra damage from 160% to 70%

Reduced delay before pressure starts building again from 1.5 seconds to 1 second.

Increased total DoT fire damage for Flaregun from 17 to 96

Dinosaur Changes

Improved heavy damage reactions for Tyrannosaurus

Updated the T.rex idle loop and movement animations with lower tail posture to make swipes easier

Flyers:

Increased tupa health from 300 to 350

Increased tupa flight collision tolerance

Increased tupa air ram damage - minimum is now 40, max 70

Increased max tupa divebomb damage from 90 to 100

Reduced ptera health from 360 to 320

Fixed ptera marking dead bodies

Added head gore to Flyers!

Spitters:

Made the spit to bite cooldown on dilo and cryo 50% shorter

Added new more dangerous feeling Cryo acid in-air sounds

Increased audible radius of spit in-air travel sounds and impacts

Reduced "health" of dilo venom puddles when burned

Tweaked the look of burned dilo puddle decals

Fixed spit decals not spawning properly in solo mode

Fixed cases where dilo spit would not extinguish molotov firepools

Bruisers:

Improved sprint acceleration for Pachy

Increased regular (un-roared) sprint speed of Pachy

Made bracing cost slightly less for Pachy

Pachy brace can be triggered sooner when slowing from sprint

Pachy grazing speed only starts slowing down when past 65% full

Increased max ravenous health regen from Carno charge hits from 85 to ~300!

Other:

Slightly different UI hit sounds depending on whether you're shooting dino strongpoints or weakpoints

Updated a few other HUD sounds, added "skillshot" kill sound (ricochet) for: any multi-kill as human (grenades, usually) killing with a stungun zap killing a flyer that is in flight shooting charged spit out of the air solo tyrant killer cerato tail crit kill

Started overhauling the in-game store: Added multi-class previews for items that are usable by more than one character Added multi-item previews for bundles, allowing you to swap between all items in a pack Added previews for weapon skins and weapon packs Added store filter categories (Flyer, Bruiser, etc.) to the Browse tab

Fixed the custom hair and arm textures of Woodland Scientist skin

Fixed the Uranium Carno skin having the head glowmap applied to the body

Fixed incorrect body texture on the Silver Peak Tupa skin

Fixed colour overlay texture for Mokala Pachy skin being too dark

Fixed incorrect description for Tawny Feathered Novaraptor skin

Tweaked eye masking for SnowFlame Nova and Starlight Cerato

Updated a few other item descriptions and rseolved some typos

Default image sharpen value is now Low (setting to Off affects Speedgreed buff visuals)

Various physics and server-side optimizations

Updated default map rotation lists: Removed ForgottenOutpost and SandstormValley from regular TDM rotation Added TheFalls and Docks back to CTE rotation



SEE YOU SOON!

We hope you enjoy this latest patch for Primal Carnage: Extinction, and there's more yet to come!

The next major update for PCE arrives within a couple of weeks and will see the _Winter Event _in full swing. Look forward to a glorious spread of fresh new seasonal looks for dinosaurs and humans alike!

The community has been churning out some cracking good items lately, with well over 100 new cosmetics on Steam Workshop set to be accepted this winter...

So check back soon for new taunts, skins, mutations, bundles, a new Winter Gift and Santa Claws's collection of festive free drops!

We hope you'll join us this holiday season!

-The Primal Carnage Team

