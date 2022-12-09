Back on sale: Mi-24D!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

> Until 07:00 GMT on the 12th of December again on sale for Golden Eagles, the Soviet premium Mi-24D helicopter. And also a sticker for all Mi-24D wonders.

This is the “Crocodile” you all imagine it to be when you hear the name “Mi-24”. A development of the Mi-24A modification with glazed cockpit and the noticeably more powerful cannon armament in the nose turret.

Four-barreled 12.7 mm machine gun in the nose turret, increased survivability of the crew and 14 presets of external armament for every taste: bombs, rockets, anti-tank weapons, 23mm cannons in various combinations. And it all flies.

Mi-24D was taken off the market in 2019 but today the moderately chubby Crocodile will return to your hangars for Golden Eagles. And will bring with it a named decal.

Read more on our Wiki.

Note! Decal will be given out upon purchase of the Mi-24D and to all owners of this vehicle who purchased it earlier.



“Approved by WT Wiki" decal - unique for each new vehicle in our reviews.