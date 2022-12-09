 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Thunder update for 9 December 2022

Back on sale: Mi-24D!

Share · View all patches · Build 10115699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

> Until 07:00 GMT on the 12th of December again on sale for Golden Eagles, the Soviet premium Mi-24D helicopter. And also a sticker for all Mi-24D wonders.

This is the “Crocodile” you all imagine it to be when you hear the name “Mi-24”. A development of the Mi-24A modification with glazed cockpit and the noticeably more powerful cannon armament in the nose turret.

Four-barreled 12.7 mm machine gun in the nose turret, increased survivability of the crew and 14 presets of external armament for every taste: bombs, rockets, anti-tank weapons, 23mm cannons in various combinations. And it all flies.

Mi-24D was taken off the market in 2019 but today the moderately chubby Crocodile will return to your hangars for Golden Eagles. And will bring with it a named decal.

Read more on our Wiki.

Note! Decal will be given out upon purchase of the Mi-24D and to all owners of this vehicle who purchased it earlier.


“Approved by WT Wiki" decal - unique for each new vehicle in our reviews.

Changed depots in release_candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 10115699
War Thunder Content Depot 236391
War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
War Thunder Win Depot 236394
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link