Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales v.1.1209.0.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,
A new patch for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now live. This update primarily focusses on stability and performance improvements and other smaller improvements.
Patch Notes
- Performance improvements in VFX heavy areas.
- Fixes for a variety of stability improvements based on your reports.
- Various minor bugfixes.
For other issues we are currently tracking or investigating, please refer to our Known Issues. If you encounter any of these problems, please contact support to help us gather more data and insights.
