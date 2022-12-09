12/9/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.5.3

Chaos Chain
Salutations, dwellers...
This is just a quick patch to go with the update from yesterday.
Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.
Update 1.5.3 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a text option when talking to Chip not showing up in a specific color if certain conditions are met
- Fixed an issue with the soundtrack timer (Caused by an optimization from a recent update) where it caused music to shuffle twice every time it changed
Changes & Additions:
- Reduced base selling price of items by 5%
- Increased the total allotted time for autosaving to 1 full second instead of only 0.5 of a second to allow processing to be less rushed and to make sure everything is smooth
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.
That's all for now, enjoy!
-Corrosion ːCStudiosː
