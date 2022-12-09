 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chaos Chain update for 9 December 2022

12/9/22 - Chaos Chain Update 1.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10115602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

This is just a quick patch to go with the update from yesterday.

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Update 1.5.3 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a text option when talking to Chip not showing up in a specific color if certain conditions are met
  • Fixed an issue with the soundtrack timer (Caused by an optimization from a recent update) where it caused music to shuffle twice every time it changed

Changes & Additions:

  • Reduced base selling price of items by 5%
  • Increased the total allotted time for autosaving to 1 full second instead of only 0.5 of a second to allow processing to be less rushed and to make sure everything is smooth

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Chaos Chain Content Depot 1536731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link