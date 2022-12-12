Update 7 Fixes v0.7.1.1

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, we’re glad you’re all enjoying the update, here’s some fixes to hopefully solve some issues some people are having before we at the office go on our FICSMAS holiday :)

From our side, things seem to be decently stable with this release, but if we’re missing something please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We will try to address it ASAP.

As always, with every new update if you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.

See you around everyone, hope you all have a great holiday <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed a very rare crash related to the build effect while building Blueprints

Fixed the To-Do list showing 0’s on recipes and crashing the game while trying to edit it sometimes when reloading a save

Fixed being able to place Coal generators at the edge of Blueprints and still have them hook to power

Fixed being unable to upgrade FICSMAS Power Lights

Fixed Clients not being able to place Power Poles off a Power Cable in the Blueprint Designer

KNOWN ISSUES

A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.

You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...

And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify

This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.