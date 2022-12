Share · View all patches · Build 10115513 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 15:59:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

Pushing a small patch to fix progression issue if saved and reloaded.

Fixed: Issue causing player to get stuck in parents' room after saving, and reloading.

