Emergency hotfixes are already waiting for you in the beta

Greetings to all the gifted blacksmiths!

Unfortunately, the new version of Anvil Saga has several critical bugs. We're deeply sorry that this happened. We have tried to reproduce and fix them in the new update. That's why we really need your help now. The updated build is in the beta branch, download it and help Arthur and the company work smoothly.

We've fixed:

Monks and witches getting stuck in line;

Disappearing furniture, perks, and everything else when loading (old saves should work correctly too);

Duplicate dialogs;

Bug with the tax collector, which said other people's lines.

You can access the build by following a simple instruction:

Click on Properties:

Then Betas:

Choose the available version:



Your bug reports and feedback will be very useful for the team and the game. Share them here or on Discord.

Regards,

Anvil Saga Team