Fix the bug that the command after <show choices> is executed twice.
Fix the bug that the global variables inserted in the dialog box are not displayed
Repair the bug that the language pack of <Set Party Member> command is displayed incorrectly.
Yami RPG Editor update for 9 December 2022
12/9 Update
