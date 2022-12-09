 Skip to content

Yami RPG Editor update for 9 December 2022

12/9 Update

12/9 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the bug that the command after <show choices> is executed twice.
Fix the bug that the global variables inserted in the dialog box are not displayed
Repair the bug that the language pack of <Set Party Member> command is displayed incorrectly.

