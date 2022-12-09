Frosty Frontier Fest 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heya there Prospectors!

Hope you’re already feeling the spirit of the holiday right now ‘cause it’s only gonna get jollier. In fact, we’ve prepared some gifts for you all as well – time for the Frosty Frontier Fest!

First, sign up to our newsletter by clicking the link below before 9am CET December 21st to receive a bundle of codes for you and two of your friends. Using one of the codes will grant the following to your account:

A free Advocate.

A unique skin for that gun.

A weapon charm to go with it.

5 insurance tokens to play around with it longer.

Codes can only be used once per account and will be sent after December 22nd. Make sure to sign up before it’s too late!

Sign up to our newsletter on our official website: https://thecycle.game

Next, we’re having an official livestream on December 22nd at 7 PM CET / 1 PM EST on Twitch, Youtube and Steam. We’ll take the time to celebrate the end of the year together and revel in what festive shenanigans may come up. More details on that one coming soon, it will be worth watching.

Finally, we’ve been cooking a special community event with its own panel of rewards. It’s on its way and we can’t wait to see you all take part in this.

And that’s all for today! Hope you’re all excited about what’s coming in the following weeks. In the meantime, take a look at our latest dev update, so you know what to expect in the future.

Have a great one Prospectors, enjoy the weekend and keep an eye on our shop. Who knows what could pop up in there in the following days?