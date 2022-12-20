 Skip to content

Unplugged update for 20 December 2022

Controller update and new songs!

Unplugged update for 20 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Controller update and New Songs

[i]Now fully playable with controllers or hand-tracking[/i]

Play air guitar and write rock history in VR! Unplugged lets you rock out to some of the biggest and most insanely cool songs from world-famous rock bands, including The Offspring, Weezer & Ozzy Osbourne. Become a rock legend with Steel Panther’s inimitable frontman Satchel as your mentor.

Produced by the lead guitarist of Guitar Hero, playing air guitar has never felt this real. Pick up your virtual guitar, select a song, match your movement to the chords, strumat the right time and engage the crowd! Unlock songs, venues, guitars and more on your way to rock stardom and compete with the world’s best air guitarists.

• Go on an epic journey celebrating 5 decades of rock
• Unlock venues, songs and gear on your rise to fame
• Jam out to 50+ rock hits in 4 difficulty modes
• Become a rock legend on the global leaderboards
• Choose to play the entire game using just your hands, or pick up your controllers

