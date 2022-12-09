 Skip to content

Magical Girl Survivors: Prologue update for 9 December 2022

Updated in December

Share · View all patches · Build 10115382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

Reduced the trigger requirement for trigger weapons, now some weapons can trigger special effects at level 5 and 10.
Fixed the motion blur bug.
Increased the barrage strength of some weapons.
Modified the ui interface
The candidate screen has added skills introduction

