Reduced the trigger requirement for trigger weapons, now some weapons can trigger special effects at level 5 and 10.
Fixed the motion blur bug.
Increased the barrage strength of some weapons.
Modified the ui interface
The candidate screen has added skills introduction
Magical Girl Survivors: Prologue update for 9 December 2022
Updated in December
