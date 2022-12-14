 Skip to content

Catan Universe update for 14 December 2022

CATAN Universe 2.2.11

Build 10115375

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The matchmaking for Automatches and Freematches will now wait longer for all players to get matched properly, resulting in fewer failed attempts

The Steam version will now continue to run when you switch to another window/desktop

The macOS Version will now properly load the in-game scene

The iOS version won´t display an error message about missing push notification support on launch

For further info about our ongoing efforts to resolve issues with the game please see our weekly developer updates

