CATAN Universe 2.2.11

The matchmaking for Automatches and Freematches will now wait longer for all players to get matched properly, resulting in fewer failed attempts
The Steam version will now continue to run when you switch to another window/desktop
The macOS Version will now properly load the in-game scene
The iOS version won´t display an error message about missing push notification support on launch
For further info about our ongoing efforts to resolve issues with the game please see our weekly developer updates
Changed files in this update