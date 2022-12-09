Update Notes | Early Access, Patch 0.5.15

Hello everyone,
Welcome to Tree of Mu, Patch 0.5.15!
This patch was focused on fixing systems that are already in the game. Now that we have some better polish, we can start to add new content.
Please, inform us in the Community Hub of any bugs that you might find ;)
Have fun!
Here are the changes:
General
- New Skills are now automatically added to the Hotbar.
- Added new Props.
- Added new Collectables.
- Improved some Artwork.
Interface
- All numeric values are now rounded for better visibility.
- Improved the Character Interface.
- Improved all Item/Skill Slots.
Balancing
- Buffed all Race NPCs.
- Rebalanced all Spawn Chances for NPCs.
System Changes
- Chunks will now Spawn NPCs based on the number of NPCs currently inside the Chunk. Crowded chunks mean fewer spawns.
- Optimized Chunk Generation.
- Improved overall performance.
Bugfixes
- Divine Healing now heals for the correct amount.
- Arcane Bolt is no longer castable while moving.
- Swap Stance now works as intended.
- Fixed a bug that caused Satyr NPCs to not have Equipment.
- Fixed a bug that caused deleted containers to spawn back when loading a save, and empty ones would not be deleted at all.
- Fixed some minor World Generation Calculations.
Changed files in this update