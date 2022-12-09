 Skip to content

Gloam update for 9 December 2022

Gloam v0.26

Gloam v0.26

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on new quality of life features!

  • We have added a training mode to allow players to run explore the map and test out all the different mini-games in a stress-free environment! This complements the tutorial and should help new players who would prefer not to dive straight into the deep-end.

  • The Magic Powder mini-game has been re-worked and is now back in the game! It has more optimized flame shaders that should make overheating less of an issue on mobile.

  • There is now an admin panel accessible when you're the host of a game, which allows you to kick/ban players from that particular match. This panel will also be updated with map selection and mutator options in the future.

