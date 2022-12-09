Patch 1.0.2

Greetings, friends!

Hard work pays off, that's why today we prepared for you, yet another set of fixes, to complete the recent Patch 1.0.1.

We very much appreciate your contribution, with your save files sent and general feedback provided, via mail, Discord, or here on Steam.

Still, the main focus was indicated on correcting the save system, as crucial for flawless gameplay.

Read the patch notes:

Fixed problems after saving the game when Old Cauldron was being used

Fixed fermentation not starting after loading the game

Fixed the issue with workers not receiving experience from creating batches and repairing the cars

Now players can see the current version of the game in the bottom right corner in Main Menu

Now players are able to highlight the building by hovering the mouse over them

Improved loading save system

Improved pathfinding system for tanks

Additionally, at the beginning of the next year, one of our community members, Roman (aka. Scarab-Phoenix on Discord), an experienced Russian translator, will start a Russian translation of the loc kit. When it's ready, we will implement it to the game. That being said, the Russian language can be expected some time in Q1 2023. Thank you Roman!

Stay in touch and report your issues - we will continue fixing and adding other improvements to the game.

Contact us on Discord, via the Bug reporting form or at [contact@klabater.com](contact@klabater.com) (subject: MOONSHINE INC SAVE).