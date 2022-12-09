12/9/22 - FREE OVERHAUL UPDATE For Waste Walkers - 2.2.0

Waste Walkers

Almost 8 full years since release, and free upgrades and improvements are STILL coming.

This update was announced a few days ago, but now it's ready to go. You can view more about it here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/371100/announcements/detail/3651886049862159186

THIS UPDATE IS FREE FOR ALL OWNERS OF WASTE WALKERS ON STEAM. IT COVERS THE MAIN GAME AND ALL THREE PLAYABLE EXPANSIONS. CHECK THE CHANGE LOG BELOW FOR WHAT IS IN THIS UPDATE.

Old:



New:



The game and all DLC are on sale now to go along with this!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/371100/Waste_Walkers/

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed some issues where radiation wouldn't be added like intended

Cleaned up some icon art graphics

Radiation on the Hud no longer says .0 and is put in integer form

Changes & Additions:

Base hit chance (Accuracy) for (Player controlled) characters and companions has been increased by 5% across the board

Combat is now in 60 FPS

Rain drops fall faster and look a lot better

Combat text is no longer all bold and has been heavily modified in terms of colors, and sizes to look more appealing

Health bars are now red (No longer orange-ish) and are much smaller and cleaner looking

The screen no longer gets quite so dim when it's raining (Engine default removed)

Increased the field of view for the fog of war and also lowered the opacity significantly

Boosted performance in large areas (And outside especially)

Completely redid ALL sprites for humanoid characters including ghouls so they all have the same type (They all have the same type of model so it isn't broken between 2 formats anymore - this does NOT include specific characters that are wounded, and otherwise posed in the environment, but it is over 100 new files for the characters you see often)

Updated all battler images for the remade sprites

Added several more environment details

Added Hardcore mode (Activated after character creation if you wish - This is for veteran players for a new challenge, it is only based in combat, but combat becomes MUCH harder)

Removed Flight option from main combat window (Still exists if you press the back button)

Removed Take Cover option from main combat window (Now listed in techniques)

Added randomized combat sound effects for hitting, killing, missing, evading, ranged bullet flyby sound effects, and so on (These are copied from Chaos Chain)

Current selection in menues is now tinted slightly blue to give better contrast

Tinted the visibility range fog slightly green

Added a very slight white circle around the main character to help illuminate them better

Music is now set to 80% volume on new game

Background sounds are now set to 90% volume on new game

Differentiated melee and ranged attacks so they have unique sound effects for the hit and miss effects

The base game now has footstep sound effects like the DLC expansions

Damage random max increased by 2 points

Rolling fog opacity increased slightly

Selling price for items is now 33% instead of 50% (It was always WAY too easy to make money in the game)

Countless other minor improvements and tweaks all throughout the game

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. The update will be available shortly.

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː