First Update - 0.7.14 (in BETA branch)

❗At the time of writing, this update is still in the beta branch. Beta branch builds have been tested by us, but to a limited extent. Read here on how to access the beta branch: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2065810/discussions/0/3720566578371791473/

Patch Notes

Our first focus was to do some immediate fixes according to player feedback. Some highllights include improved unit positioning and improved building targeting. We'll keep working on these further, but try these and keep us posted on what you think: The exact feedback helps us pinpoint how to change the unit AI to better respond to player expectations. Since it's Friday we'll enter weekend mode and might not be that active until Monday but keep the feedback coming - we'll get to it as soon as we can.

Here are the patch notes for the first update:

Units keep hitting spawning building if new hostile target is far enough

Added Avoidance priority for player units (Melee > Ranged > Support)

Added item names to merchant screen and updated gfx

Buffed Corpse Candle

Corpse Candles don't respond to go command

Fixed revive wheel responding to 5-key

Fixed item eot bugs

Updated stash gfx

Balanced summon scepters

Elven crystals no longer repair themselves

Fixed discord link

Updated heart item gfx

Added exit confirm dialog

Moved Crystal Mine entrance a bit

Added black backdrop to unknown talent icons

Adjusted pressureplate to not get overexposed when lit

Elven Fire Crystal is now fire-proof

Fixed dialogue not continuing if ctrl pressed

Fixed existing units not upgrading when upgrading unit building and exiting screen from a different unit building

Fixed unit building visual progress upgrade bug

Added possible kobold note removal to quest step

Warding barrier fx changes

Tweaked collectible pick/sell info floaters

Hinting Elven Sanctuary on enter level quest step

Added color-coding to Unit Building Upgrade info

Tweaked pre-restore Necropolis minimap, it looks less crowded now

Text tweaks

Minor level tweaks

What We're Working on

Part 2 Opening

As promised, we'll be moving quickly regarding new content, so this is already in private testing.

If you're really eager to test the next part in the closed test branch, DM "knotto" on 10tons discord channel #undeadhorde-2-general-chat (server is discord.gg/10tons). Please note answering might take a while outside office hours in local Finnish time. This is the most untested branch and for some parts basically work in progress, so backup your saves or use a different save slots. Only for the bravest!

Necrodome

Unlike Undead Horde, this game will have an endless challenge arena and it will be called Necrodome. We'll release the first version in the beta branch as soon as we can so. The you can always face off against endless waves of living while we work on opening the next area. The exact date is still open, but we hope to do that soon.

Here's a sneak peek from the level editor:

We hope to have it in testing in the near future as well.

What's Next

Check out the Early Access Roadmap: https://steamcommunity.com/games/2065810/partnerevents/preview/3390675458878439295