Lights, Camera, Action!

Thank you all for the game feedback which has been coming at us from all channels. Truly great to see those play experiences. In this release we're fixing some niggling issues and have a couple of big bang changes as well. If you're feedback isn't all adopted, the will be more coming so don't despair.

First onto the juicy stuff!

Bigger changes

Level 1 has been tuned a little mode : we did hear a lot of feedback that it was too hard and toned it down in the first update ... you were right :-). In this update we moved a few of the guards and made placement more intuitive. Hopefully that'll make it a bit friendlier to navigate! Boris is more likely to get his wine and everyone will be happier!

A new lighting system - atmosphere +100!: this is the biggest wow for this update :-). A lot more charm and now we can really play with level lighting by placing new objects that emit light. All the levels have been updated. There's still some tweaking going on! Guards still perceive you the same way (so you can't hide in shadow), but using this approach opens up the possibility of hiding in shadows down the line.

A new (very new!) game mode - Heist Royale! This is a competitive mode where you can play up to 6player versus in a match collecting loot and stealing the biggest prize. The mode is in experimental right now but we have big plans for it. You can get to it by selecting MULTIPLAYER, creating a lobby and selecting the map HEIST ROYALE. Just find a couple of friends and give them your lobby code. There is some nuance to playing this mode but we'll provide instructions via a post soon.

That's it! Onto the smaller stuff:

Smaller changes and Quality of Life

Here are some of the other changes in the build, some of them just as important in their own way: