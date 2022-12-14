Superpower 3 Release Notes - 14.12.2022

Hello everyone,
we are happy to provide you with a fresh new update today, including new features, thematic maps, AI behavior improvements and multiple bugfixes, with a strong focus on the economic sector.
== version 1.0.6 ==
Feature
- Occupy country action like in SP2 - for land units, will disperse to occupy all empty connected regions to the current region of the unit
- New thematic maps to show economic sector trades and needs/surplus
- Countries with low stability will see periodic economic strikes
- Countries with very low stability will potentially have popular revolutions that topple the government
- secret service actions that messes with stability works with the population towards that goal
Behavior
- Tweaked crops management equations
- Source country of random events now see a popup of the event
- Income trade in the budget includes taxes from exported private resources
- stop taking taxes from illegal economic sectors
- 1st tier economic shortages lowers government stability, surplus raises it
- The imported quantity is reduced by the taxe rate of the economic sector
- When trading ressources, player can use world map to chose the partner country
Fixes
- Multiple crash fixes
- Immigration and Emigration rates are not doubled
