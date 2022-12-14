 Skip to content

SuperPower 3 update for 14 December 2022

Superpower 3 Release Notes - 14.12.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10115028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
we are happy to provide you with a fresh new update today, including new features, thematic maps, AI behavior improvements and multiple bugfixes, with a strong focus on the economic sector.

== version 1.0.6 ==

Feature

  • Occupy country action like in SP2 - for land units, will disperse to occupy all empty connected regions to the current region of the unit
  • New thematic maps to show economic sector trades and needs/surplus
  • Countries with low stability will see periodic economic strikes
  • Countries with very low stability will potentially have popular revolutions that topple the government
  • secret service actions that messes with stability works with the population towards that goal

Behavior

  • Tweaked crops management equations
  • Source country of random events now see a popup of the event
  • Income trade in the budget includes taxes from exported private resources
  • stop taking taxes from illegal economic sectors
  • 1st tier economic shortages lowers government stability, surplus raises it
  • The imported quantity is reduced by the taxe rate of the economic sector
  • When trading ressources, player can use world map to chose the partner country

Fixes

  • Multiple crash fixes
  • Immigration and Emigration rates are not doubled

