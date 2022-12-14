Superpower 3 Release Notes - 14.12.2022

Hello everyone,

we are happy to provide you with a fresh new update today, including new features, thematic maps, AI behavior improvements and multiple bugfixes, with a strong focus on the economic sector.

== version 1.0.6 ==

Feature

Occupy country action like in SP2 - for land units, will disperse to occupy all empty connected regions to the current region of the unit

New thematic maps to show economic sector trades and needs/surplus

Countries with low stability will see periodic economic strikes

Countries with very low stability will potentially have popular revolutions that topple the government

secret service actions that messes with stability works with the population towards that goal

Behavior

Tweaked crops management equations

Source country of random events now see a popup of the event

Income trade in the budget includes taxes from exported private resources

stop taking taxes from illegal economic sectors

1st tier economic shortages lowers government stability, surplus raises it

The imported quantity is reduced by the taxe rate of the economic sector

When trading ressources, player can use world map to chose the partner country

Fixes