NecroBouncer | Patch 1.0.2

NecroBouncer has only released yesterday, but we got enough valuable feedback from our VIP members to make some much-needed adjustments to the game.

Patch notes:

Changes

The amount of orbital strikes in the cleric phase of the second boss has been reduced slightly.

Changed the 3rd fire pattern of the final boss to be a bit easier and also not as hard as the 4th pattern.

Added a “Fullscreen” toggle to the settings menu.

Relic Changes

Christmas Sweater

The chance for chain lightning to proc has been changed from 35/50% to 25/40%.

Piggy Bank

The amount of gold gained after each room has been improved from 5/10 to 8/15.

Red Paint

Changed rarity from rare to epic.

Secret Stash Map

The chance for props to drop gold has been changed from 50/80% to 25/50%.

Fixes

Fixed the Scarecrow shadow while rolling to be drawn behind him as intended.

Fixed the issue that made Scarecrow’s red outline not appear in the vulnerable state.

Fixed the issue that made text overlap in the level selection in some languages.

Fixed the fonts so they include all of the necessary characters for Brazilian/Portuguese and Spanish.

Fixed the positioning of texts in the “performance stars” menu so they don’t overlap with each other or go out of bounds on some languages.

Fixed the issue that made it possible for you to get stuck in the wall if you started rolling in the relic hunt in between two sections

We'll continue working on improving your experience and we value your feedback!

