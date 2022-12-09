Chrono Survival 1.0 Release

Finally a release!

The release does not mean the end of support, on the contrary, the game plans at least two more major updates (free of course). But I think the game already has more than enough content for the release.

I take this opportunity to thank all who actively helped with their feedback and bug reports.

Change log is very modest, as in fact the patch 0.60 (I did not bother with the numbering, although I did sometimes jump to indicate that the patch brought a lot of changes) was 1.00, but it had to additional testing.

-Water Priest - Passive now works on every level, not every second.

-Weakened some enemies in the Cave and the Dark Forest.

-Changed pool of modifiers for abilities (previously, some calls had no modifiers for calls and vice versa, some abilities had useless modifiers misleading the player).

-Mega-chest now do not aggro your attacks (with the exception of the armored one).

-Corrected some minor problems.