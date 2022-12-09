Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.3.1]

Todays update is just a small hotfix following on from yesterdays major update which you can read about in the link below.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1914980/view/3613605906276861875

If you encounter any issues then please let me know as I’ll be doing small updates once anything is found or reported that needs fixing.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

Patch Notes

Environment

Fixed a small wall gap on rail crossing.

Interface

Fixed button width on Stats menu for achievements overhanging the back button.

Fixed an instance where it was possible for the launch intro to not close correctly under some join conditions.

Discord Server

Be sure to check out the official discord server with channels for Golfing In Aether and my other various projects.