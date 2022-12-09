 Skip to content

Golfing In Aether update for 9 December 2022

Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.3.1]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Todays update is just a small hotfix following on from yesterdays major update which you can read about in the link below.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1914980/view/3613605906276861875
If you encounter any issues then please let me know as I’ll be doing small updates once anything is found or reported that needs fixing.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

Patch Notes

Environment

  • Fixed a small wall gap on rail crossing.

Interface

  • Fixed button width on Stats menu for achievements overhanging the back button.
  • Fixed an instance where it was possible for the launch intro to not close correctly under some join conditions.

