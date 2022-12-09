Early Access 0.3 - The Weekend Update

Greetings stallion-shankers, Early Access 0.3 has been uploaded to Steam.

Bugfix: Saving and exiting a game then starting a new one would cause a graphical mess by the 3D elements.

Bugfix: If you accessed the Options with the roster open, the roster text would still be visible.

Bugfix: The Disciple should no longer report the Veteran is visiting someone and should instead report if the Vet is on alert or not.

Feature: Murder text expanded.

Feature: You can now exit the cake bake and return to the night phase, as long as you haven’t already started a bake.

Feature: If you attempt to add a third ‘herb’ to the bake, it will be rejected.

Feature: Cake recipe generation has been reworked so that there are no longer any useless herbs.

Feature: You can now click the recipe book after a successful bake if you need a reminder of what you just made

Feature: The recipe book can now be accessed via the right-side buttons. Cakes already made will show as crossed out, as you can only make each cake once per game.

Feature: On the player agreeing that the game contains horrid things, the warning will not appear again.

Feature: 2 new secret achievements added.

Music: Additional in-game track “The Listener” added (Grandaddy influenced, this one)

Music: Additional in-game track “Music to Lynch by” added.

If you resume a game saved in 0.2, it should still work but there may be unpredictable results.

The bugs are finally getting fewer, so hopefully future updates will now mostly concern themselves with dealing and improving specific parts of the game. Thank you for all your support so far during release week!