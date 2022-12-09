🛠️PATCH 1.0.10 (12/9/2022)

We have been tackling larger issues that are taking more time, and some bugs are also more difficult to recreate, as they are more edge case issues. We are planning a larger update with a lot of new accessibility features soon, but we need to make sure that all new UI options are translated into all languages. Still, in the meantime, here are some fixes and updates for this current patch:

Changes:

🐞-Glasshouse debris Mission now should complete correctly

🐞-Glasshouse exploit fixed

🌱-New digging animation and sound

⚖️-Re-phrase some missions for clarity

⚖️-Localization update

Working on:

-Accessibility options in the settings panel

-Key remapping

-Controller support