Kingshunt - Hotfix 5 Notes + New Game Mode

New Game Mode

New map and a game mode: Guardian Assault





The new game mode will be available from Friday the 9th - Monday the 11th. The game mode is set as 5v5 but will scale down to 3v3 after a minute of queue time.

In Assault game mode players are placed into two teams; Defenders and Attackers.

Attackers

The Attackers' goal is to push a payload cannon to the end of the map and with it destroy the Guardian that is defending the Defender’s base. When the Guardian is destroyed, the Attackers are victorious.

Defenders

The Defenders’ goal is to keep their Guardian alive until the time runs out for Attackers. When the time runs out, Defenders are victorious.

Fixes

Quality of Life

Charging and “loading” Ui animations for in-game HUD.

HUD now contains acquired Runes and Cooldowns.

Main menu Hero portraits updated.

Squad menu now contains “leader” info.

You can now turn characters in main menu.

Character AOE Ability targeting is now better. (It easily got stuck on objects)

Lane minion optimisations.

VFX optimisations.

Character Clothes optimized.

Heroes

Endora

New Skin

Laurelai

Laurelai leap stuttering fixed

Järn

Increased Ultimate cooldown 120s -> 190s

Mortan

Dash now works better

New skin

Jatult

Lowered Soulreap ability’s life steal 25% -> 15%

New Skin

Isac

Jump audio fixed

Isac RMB base damage 120 -> 90

Isac starting HP 1360 -> 1300

Tulikko

Jump audio fixed

New Skin

Runes

Attack speed & critical chance now shown as percentage

Fixed Leader’s Aura not functioning properly at certain times.

Fixed Buildup incorrectly applying a magical attack power buff from basic attacks.

Fixed a game breaking bug caused by rune refunding mechanic.

Summons

Increased Barricade hp 1300 -> 1500

Bug Fixes

Frozen effect caused Audio glitch

Known Issues