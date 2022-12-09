Kingshunt - Hotfix 5 Notes + New Game Mode

New Game Mode
New map and a game mode: Guardian Assault
The new game mode will be available from Friday the 9th - Monday the 11th. The game mode is set as 5v5 but will scale down to 3v3 after a minute of queue time.
In Assault game mode players are placed into two teams; Defenders and Attackers.
Attackers
The Attackers' goal is to push a payload cannon to the end of the map and with it destroy the Guardian that is defending the Defender’s base. When the Guardian is destroyed, the Attackers are victorious.
Defenders
The Defenders’ goal is to keep their Guardian alive until the time runs out for Attackers. When the time runs out, Defenders are victorious.
Fixes
Quality of Life
UI updates
- Charging and “loading” Ui animations for in-game HUD.
- HUD now contains acquired Runes and Cooldowns.
- Main menu Hero portraits updated.
- Squad menu now contains “leader” info.
- You can now turn characters in main menu.
- Character AOE Ability targeting is now better. (It easily got stuck on objects)
- Lane minion optimisations.
- VFX optimisations.
- Character Clothes optimized.
Heroes
Endora
- New Skin
Laurelai
- Laurelai leap stuttering fixed
Järn
- Increased Ultimate cooldown 120s -> 190s
Mortan
- Dash now works better
- New skin
Jatult
- Lowered Soulreap ability’s life steal 25% -> 15%
- New Skin
Isac
- Jump audio fixed
- Isac RMB base damage 120 -> 90
- Isac starting HP 1360 -> 1300
Tulikko
- Jump audio fixed
- New Skin
Runes
- Attack speed & critical chance now shown as percentage
- Fixed Leader’s Aura not functioning properly at certain times.
- Fixed Buildup incorrectly applying a magical attack power buff from basic attacks.
- Fixed a game breaking bug caused by rune refunding mechanic.
Summons
- Increased Barricade hp 1300 -> 1500
Bug Fixes
- Frozen effect caused Audio glitch
Known Issues
- DirectX12 is not available for this build version due to some unexpected issues.
