Update 0.27 | OUT NOW

Thank you for all the support and feedback you've been sending to us! This is the first major patch for ZERO Sievert, with more content cooking in the bunker coming in 0.28 👀 We hope that you enjoy it and we can't wait to see your Christmas spirits!

Christmas event. New craft category in the workstation. User can craft Christmas lights, Santa weapon and armour.

New mysterious NPC in the bunker.

User can change the name of weapons in the file “Mod.ini” in the savefile location.

When you have completed all the missions of the Crimson Corporation go back and talk to their leader, he will have a proposal for you.

New attack for Boars. If the player is far enough away, the boar will stop to grasp the ground for a few seconds and then charge at high speed.

Backend work for dialogues code.

User can no longer enter the ghoul’s lair after they have completed the quest.

Fixed a bug where the same scope was present two times in the Crimson corporation trader.

CCTV camera can be bought multiple times for trader restock.

Fixed a bug where the laser stops after a certain distance.

Fixed a bug where the user can not shoot if they're holding the sprint button.

Fixed the ergonomic value for a foregrip.

Fixed the price for the 60-round fanaz magazine.

Fixed a bug where the quest “weird Phenomena” was not green after completing it.

Possible fix for a crash-related enemies acquiring the target.

Fixed a bug where the EC 101 was coming with incompatible attachments.

Fixed a visual bug where vending machine was invisible in the police station and sawmill.

A new game is not required for this patch.

