DD#99 The Phoenician and Mercenaries

Ahoy, everyone! Welcome to boarding another week's developer's diary.

During the voyage of this week's updates. We got another secret organization and new game mechanics.

The Background

The history of the Phoenicians can be dated back more than 2500 years ago in the era when all the mythology, magic, and monsters are still very real to humanity. They founded the city of Carthage and accumulated tremendous amounts of wealth from trading across the Mediterranean. However, this once magnificent civilization ended around 146 BC during the Third Punic War. The Romans sacked the city and sold almost all the inhabitants into slavery. The Romans as a long-time rival to Carthage even went as far as polluting the land to ensure Carthage can never rise again. Such is what is written in history books.

But, what if there were a fleet broke through the blockage of the Roman Navy on the Gulf of Tunis? They sailed away from their doomed city, leaving everything behind, and went as far as possible to get rid of the chasing Roman ships. They went across the seven seas, they went across different dimensions.



At least, that's what they claimed to be their origin.

Something special about Carthage is, while their citizens are mostly working in trading and the navy, they hired a large number of mercenaries to fight on land. The mercenaries were drawn from a variety of different cultures and were known for their skill and discipline on the battlefield. The combination of a powerful navy and well-trained mercenaries made Carthage a formidable military power in the ancient world. Thus, among the last survivors of ancient Carthage who were aboard those anomalous battleships were merchants and mercenaries.

Although they have no more nations, For thousands of years, they continued their trading and selling their services.



(Right, it smells just like Metal Gear. :D)

There is also no lack of their recruits. Urban legends tell the stories of strange vessels reaching ports all over the world at night, people disappearing, and never being seen again. Some may be kidnapped. Some may be part of a covert operation. But, some may be joining in the Phoenician.



After all, there are always times in our life, doubting whether we can spend our time elsewhere on an adventure to make a difference instead of getting buried by tedious repeating jobs that seem to have no tomorrow and brings no changes to the world.



Thus, before they depart, they can always find a lot of new crews, eager to join them.

Now, how that works?

You can find Captain Hook in a humble Tea House in Egypt. He can provide you access to hire mercenaries. Those mercenaries are highly customizable just like creating your main character.



You can give them names, change their genders, and appearance, and even use a customized portrait.

You can remove them from your group at any time. You can then find all your previously hired mercenaries in a bank where you can add them back to your group again.

Each mercenary gain 5 points of attribution at every level, allowing you to further customize their abilities and specialties to suit your needs.

There is an infinite amount of mercenaries you can hire.

You can purchase a Pocket Merc-Service Device to gain access to mercenary service anywhere in the global. Your mercenaries can be deployed to you anywhere and anytime!

Sounds good? But, let's not just stop here!

Did I mention the Ships of Phoenicians can go across different dimensions?

It shall take no effort to allow your mercenaries to join the fight in another paralleled universe!

You can export all the male/female/tall/short/heavy/slim mercenaries you've hired and trained in January/February/March/April/May/June/July/August/September/October/November/December to external files located at the same place as your save files! (Which are also synced by the Steam Cloud now!)

You can then import them back to your mercenary bank to be added to your group!

You can even do that to your main characters, exporting them as mercenaries to help another one or the same main characters of yours in another adventure! Old soldiers never die, they just go on another adventure in another story.

There may be an infinite amount of you in all different dimensions. You are now never alone for you are the legion all by yourself!

You now have the power just like this guy:



Dirty Deeds can now truly be Done Dirt Cheap. :)

I once lived in the old glorious days when RPGs still can have their characters exported/imported just like this. I've played games like Neverwinter Night and the very first Mount and Blade. But, now, even the best RPGs such as Pathfinder lack this feature. A pity. They may have their reasons for balance while I seek freedom. The game is yours to play. I hope you can do whatever you see fit to enjoy yourself and create your own story.

Some other cool stuff.

It has been a while since I add new playable female character variations.

So here we are:



It's quite often that we find such an intelligent girl in any school around the world, usually with short hair and glasses. I know I once know one. :)

As one of the most cat-loving people in the world, it will be quite strange that we don't have cats in Egypt. Thus, this problem has been fixed.



That's for this week. Have fun with your fully customizable mercenary warband. :)

Today's changelog:

[Furniture]Added a new bookshelf variation.

[Furniture]Added a new smelter variation.

[Commodity Market]The furniture vendors now sell those new types of furniture.

[Commodity Market]The furniture vendors now sell smelters.

[Furniture]Updated all the old smelter furniture to have new functions. (If such furniture has been deployed in the previous version, you may need to pick them up and redeploy them to update its content.)

[Furniture]Unified the item generate code of smelter furniture, reduced duplicated code.

[The Grand Library]Added a 3D printer in the Reading Room.