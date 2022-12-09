Sackboy: A Big Adventure - December 9th Patch is Now Available

 Skip to content

Sackboy™: A Big Adventure update for 9 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10114263 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello!

You have been asking for them... So you got them!

This update includes the Sackboy T-Shirt, Baroque Costume and Renaissance Costume that were originally released for the launch of Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PlayStation consoles and are now available for Sackboy PC - Just download this update and they will be available in your collection.

Besides these costumes additions, we also have some further performance fixes and some UI fixes for issues reported by the community, along with a number of other general bug fixes to improve the overall experience of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

And to top it all off...

We also have our brand-new (and still totally free!!) Emote Pack DLC containing 6 New Emotes that your Sackboy or Sackgirl can use to impress your friends!

New Emotes:

  • Big Love
  • Boogie Time
  • Feel The Beat
  • Jump About
  • Lollipop
  • Look At Me

We hope that you enjoy all these improvements and the new content added today - And we look forward to seeing your Sackfolk having fun with their new costumes and emotes!

-Steven

PATCH NOTES:

  • Added Sackboy T-Shirt
  • Added Baroque Costume
  • Added Renaissance Costume
  • Added Emote Pack DLC
  • Resolved a Performance Issue When Grabbing Another Sackboy with Certain Costume Pieces Equipped
  • Fixed an Issue Where UI Overlapped in the Friend Invite List
  • Improved Sticker Book UI
  • Other General Bug Fixes

