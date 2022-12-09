Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 26

Games:

Dr.K

Added a forced jump effect to "5B" and "5EX".

Inputting "2X" while jumping now produces the same technique as when crouching.

Net Play:

Fixed bugs in spectating and lobbies.

Added a menu to the online lobby. Added the ability to play training mode and mini-games when alone.

When in battle, the player's icon now shows "in battle".

System:

Removed unintentional display of string Name during game play.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect input when the window was out of focus on a keyboard controller.

Fixed a case where disabled V-Sync was turned on.

If you are having problems starting up after updating from Patch22, please delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall. Thank you very much for your patience.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.