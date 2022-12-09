Update 0.9.2 Released!

We have uploaded a new patch with the following changes:
Added par times to Chapter 2 levels
Added a button that allows you to sync your achievements with Steam and vice versa
Added Discord rich presence! I had no time to test this whatsoever so hopefully it works flawlessly :D
Fixed the second Anna animation of levels with two animations not playing after loading a save. Still not great on the first level, but it is the only moment in the game that would require a much more robust and well planned animation system
Removed an unexpected element from Chapter 1 Level 5. Whoops!
Fixed a Normal cube in Chapter 2 Level 4 having twice its intended size
Made some alterations to the end of Chapter 2 Level 8
Fixed Chapter 2 Level 8 not saving certain elements
Repositioned a Prism Coin in Chapter 2 Level 9 to fix a clipping issue
Adjusted Switch Cube timers on Chapter 2 Level 10
