Grow Flow update for 9 December 2022

Update 0.9.2 Released!

Update 0.9.2 Released! · 9 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have uploaded a new patch with the following changes:

  • Added par times to Chapter 2 levels

  • Added a button that allows you to sync your achievements with Steam and vice versa

  • Added Discord rich presence! I had no time to test this whatsoever so hopefully it works flawlessly :D

  • Fixed the second Anna animation of levels with two animations not playing after loading a save. Still not great on the first level, but it is the only moment in the game that would require a much more robust and well planned animation system

  • Removed an unexpected element from Chapter 1 Level 5. Whoops!

  • Fixed a Normal cube in Chapter 2 Level 4 having twice its intended size

  • Made some alterations to the end of Chapter 2 Level 8

  • Fixed Chapter 2 Level 8 not saving certain elements

  • Repositioned a Prism Coin in Chapter 2 Level 9 to fix a clipping issue

  • Adjusted Switch Cube timers on Chapter 2 Level 10

