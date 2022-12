Share · View all patches · Build 10114192 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 12:39:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finis

The final DLC of the Year 2 pass!

Finis brings 143 new puzzles to hexceed for you to complete!

Levels include all mechanics from the Year 1 and 2 passes!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1903236

Available for the price of $0.99, £0.79, (or your regional equivalent). The pack will release on the 16th of December at 20:00 UTC/12:00 PST.

Keep an eye out for news on hexceed in 2023!