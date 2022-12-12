December Mini Update

Greetings medievalists!

December’s mini update is now live on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. All those fixes and improvements from the experimental branch are now stable, tested, and present in this update! We call this one a “mini-update” because it doesn’t have any new features, but rather a much-needed overhaul of existing ones.

But first, for an optimal user experience, we suggest that you:

Disable Mods if you have them

Please note: if you are using unofficial mods (especially those related to crops) you might experience crashes or even an inability to start the game. If you do, turn the mods off before starting the game. If the problem persists, be sure to delete all of the folders in the steamapps\common\Going Medieval and then verify the game files.

Now, onto the update - The core idea behind it is refactored production. Overall, the production process should be much less taxing on CPUs because it now runs on multiple threads. Production is now managed by a global list of productions, where settlers with appropriate jobs choose from that list. Before, settlers would search for production, and then they themselves would check if they could reach that production building and the resources needed for it. We’ll try to explain what that means for you, but before that, a warning:

NOTE: All old saves will have the production queues deleted when loading the game with 0.11.9

Settlers now use multi-pile hauls when bringing resources. This does not mean that they’ll bring several different resources at once, but if they find the same resource nearby (or on a pile), they’ll grab as much as they can.



Upon completing production, settlers will take the finished goods to a stockpile. For this to work, a couple of things have to be set:

Hauling must be enabled for the settler that worked on the production.

There must be a stockpile/shelf that can carry that resource.

Settlers will haul per priority (ex. butchering drops meat, leather, bones, and tallow. Settlers will only haul meat because it's the greatest priority).

There are still some situations that need to be ironed out. (ex. if a settler makes a meal and there is no stockpile for meals, but there is a stockpile for ash, the settler will carry ash to the stockpile. This isn't a bug, but seems strange).



Settlers stop bringing resources to production when a goal of greater priority is active. This means that they will go to sleep and not be stuck bringing resources to a production station until 3 in the morning).



If the production is set to use a specific resource, that resource will not be in the edit production list (eg. clay brick needs clay and fuel - clay will no longer be an option in the edit panel because only categories like fuel are now editable in that case).

UI has gotten a small overhaul in the production aspect. Nothing fancy, it’s just a bit more readable now.

Bugs and fixes

Fixed the issue where settlers would rather go to resources farther away than resources that are 3m away but located on the upper floor.

Fixed the issues where wildlife animals would attack animals that are being roped or merchant’s animals.

Fixed the issue where Taming would appear on a Wildlife panel for merchant’s animals, if the panel is open when the merchant (with animals) arrives.

Fixed the issue where bushes and plants would float in some scenarios.

Fixed the issues that caused voxels built on beams to be unwalkable.

Fixed the issue where heavy crossbows and crossbows, upon their dismantlement, would give more mechanical parts than needed for production (creating an infinite source of mechanical parts).

Fixed the issue that allowed beams to be placed over barn doors.

Fixed the issue where beam blueprints were positioned in places that didn’t support them, causing them to float as a result.

Quality of life improvements

When animals return from caravans, they will not be targeted by wildlife for 1 in-game hour. This is done to mend the issue that you reported with animals being attacked as soon as they enter.

Rain no longer has the dotted white particles when falling - should be a bit more clear what's happening.

Candles now flicker a bit (on shrines, candles, etc).

Shadows are now properly connected with objects & characters. Some shadows with strange geometry might appear with holes in them now (see alcohol barrel). Some small mending will take place.

Settlers can rope animals that are already being attacked. If the roping starts, all attacks on that animal will stop.

Bought animals are not targetable by predators for 1 hour after buying them.

Hitting a merchant's animal has the same effect as hitting the merchant, now.

The blueprint wall/voxel will immediately split a blueprint beam. In that case, the blueprint beam won’t be built until the wall/voxel is constructed first.

Settlers and animals will try to avoid sleeping on stairs and slopes.

Animals will not reserve resources when falling asleep.

Selling animals to a merchant removes all orders from the animals, along with the order icons.

If you edit something within the production in the edit panel (like choosing a different resource), a “*” symbol will appear, indicating the change.

Note for people playing on Epic Game Store - Achievements are incorporated into the Epic Game Store and they are the same as the Steam and GOG ones. We will not add new achievements before the game's official release since we are constantly updating the game and the systems are ever-changing.

Known issues