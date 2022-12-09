Hotfix 0.39.3 (Rebalanced Yields, Fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 10114136 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 14:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Viceroys!

In case you were wondering what we’ve been doing since yesterday’s Camps Update, we’ll give you a hint: it involves some caffeine, heavy reading of your feedback, and watching the Game Awards. Oh and also some actual work on Against the Storm.

Thank you for your prompt reports and spot-on suggestions. Here’s what we changed in today’s hotfix:

⚡ Rebalanced the bonus yields in multiple nodes. Flax Field (Small) - Decreased the chances of getting Clay from 40% to 25% Flax Field (Large) - Increased the chances of getting Clay from 20% to 50%, increased the chances of getting Insects from 20% to 30%. Stone Deposit (Large) - increased the chances of getting Roots from 20% to 30%, increased the chances of getting Insects from 20 to 30%. Sea Marrow Deposit (Small) - decreased the chances of getting additional Sea Marrow from 100% to 80%. Sea Marrow Deposit (Large) - increased the chances of getting Stone from 40% to 50%. Reed Field (Large) - Increased the chances of getting Roots from 20% to 40%, increased the chance of getting Clay from 20% to 40%. Moss Broccoli Patch (Large) - Increased the chances of getting Insects from 30% to 40%. Root Deposit (Large) - increased the chances of getting Herbs from 20% to 30%, added Resin as a possible side product (30%). Bleeding Tooth Mushroom (Large) - Increased the chances of getting Insects from 30% to 40%. Herb Node (Large) - Increased the chances of getting Berries from 20% to 40%. Snake Nest (Large) - Increased the chances of getting Leather from 20% to 40%, added Meat as a possible side product (20%). Grasscap Mushrooms (Small) - Decreased the chances of getting Insects from 30% to 20%. Grasscap Mushrooms (Large) - Increased the chances of getting Insects from 30% to 40%.

⚡ Fixed an issue with some glades not correctly spawning events and Archaeological Discoveries.

⚡ Fixed a bug that caused the Woodcutters’ Camp panel to break and not respond to input.

⚡ Fixed a bug with the category dropdown in the report panel not working correctly.

⚡ Fixed an issue with the Ancient Ways perk not displaying the correct bonus amount under its icon.

⚡ Fixed a bug with the Forbidden Tools perk (Archaeologist's Office upgrade) not being localized into Japanese correctly.

⚡ Fixed a typo in the Polish translation of the Finders Keepers Forest Mystery.

⚡ Fixed an issue with the fog visual effect not disappearing when the game is paused at the moment a new glade is discovered.

Fixed a bug with button tooltips displaying behind the Feedback Panel.

Fixed an issue with incorrect text formatting in the Encyclopedia entry about useful keybinds.

All the improvements from today’s hotfix and yesterday’s Camps Update were also added to the demo.

We’re always looking for ways to improve the game, so please don’t stop providing us with your awesome feedback. In the meantime, happy updating!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games