Gelatine update for 9 December 2022

Alchemy!

9 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To get started with alchemy, you'll first need to build the Alchemy table that summons the alchemist NPC:

Before herbs can be used in potion-making, they need to be ground up into a herb mix using a herb grinder, crafted by the alchemist using a small amount of wood.

Grinding herbs is a tedious process that involves manually turning the handle. If only we had the technology to automate this process...

In fact, we can!
After defeating the Metal Core, you can use one of its energy cores to power the electric herb grinder.

You can then use the herb mix to craft some potions!
Four potions are currently in the game, with more to be added in future updates.

  • Healing potion instantly hestores 40 health
  • Mana potion grants you 3 mana points
  • Potion of momentum gives you a significant speed boost for 7 seconds
  • Potion of divine protection makes you immune to all damage for 3 seconds

All potions share the same 1-minute cooldown, so you'll have to choose the right potion depending on circumstances!

Other

  • Now that alchemy is in the game, the "Heal" ability has been nerfed from 12 health per second to 8 health per second, and has been moved slightly further down the skill tree (so that it's no longer a requirement for learning the dash skill).
  • All item tooltips are now showing the item type
  • Slightly tweaked item rarity colors

