MAJOR UPDATE. Chapter 1: Explosion in the Heights!

The #EvilNunTheBrokenMask update is here! 💥 In this update, you can get your first piece of the mask by crafting an explosive doll. Check out the full changelog: New cinematic, new gym environment, access to the bunker, crafting elevator, new missions and puzzles, new achievements, and more! Download the update now and continue your hunt for the mask pieces. 🧨
Full changelog:
- New cinematic including new shots of William has been added after you complete the Van Escape.
- Added new Gym environment.
- Added new Gym dressing room environment.
- Added new Gym upper floor environment.
- Access to the bunker has been unlocked.
- Added all required bunker functionality, including the rotating podium, the mask holder, and the Magic Cup.
- Added the crafting elevator in the garden outside the Laundry area.
- Added a recipe to craft an explosive doll.
- Added new missions regarding the new "Explosion in the Heights" chapter.
- Added new puzzles regarding the new chapter.
- Added new posters and banners for the Gym.
- Added new grabbable objects and sounds for these.
- The achievement "Bomb Madeline" previously locked in the Early Access can now be completed.
- The achievement "Kill Philipa" previously locked in the Early Access can now be completed.
- The achievement "Explosion in the Heights" previously locked in the Early Access can now be completed.
- Added the Explosive Doll minigame.
- Added dynamite.
- Deleted a glass between the laundry and the crafting elevator so Madeline and Philipa can see you from inside the laundry.
- Improved texture compression to achieve better video VRAM usage.
- Minor lighting issues have been fixed.
- Minor collision issues have been fixed.
- New Sister Madeline contextual quotes for the gym and the bunker have been added.
- Now it is impossible to trap Madeline inside the Bunker.
- Added a system for the magic cup to respawn in various flowers spread across the map.
- Added localizations for all languages to all the text in-game.
Changed files in this update