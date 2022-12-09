 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survive The Troll update for 9 December 2022

Update 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 10113975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

Dev Notes

**
Hey everybody !
Here's a new update adding new functionalities, bug fixes, and more....
Spread the word about this game to your friend, because at the moment, there aren't enough players to find games online, being solo.
Adding the Troll AI allows the game to be played solo, providing you with a real challenge !

Changes


  • New content

    • Troll's Artificial Intelligence : When no players pick the Troll, it will be played by a bot until it kills one of the elf players. When this happens, the first elf killed becomes the Troll. This functionality allows the game to be played solo, or with fewer people, providing you with a real challenge !


  • Other Changes

    • Root's Cooldown is set to 3 secs.
    • The music from the main menu has a smoother start.
    • Revisiting unit's movements system.


  • Bug Fixes

    • Corrected a bug where casting invulnerability on your wall would cast it twice, causing the wall to be invulnerable for the rest of the game or until the spell would be casted again.
    • Corrected a bug where you could take advantage of a lag and upgrade your buildings more than possible. There is now a delay between each upgrade cast.

And that's all for today, good luck and have fun in the Cloudy Arena, and beware !!
The bot is quite strong.

DBAT

Changed files in this update

Depot 2134941
  • Loading history…
Depot 2134942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link