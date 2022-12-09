Update 1.03

**

Dev Notes

**

Hey everybody !

Here's a new update adding new functionalities, bug fixes, and more....

Spread the word about this game to your friend, because at the moment, there aren't enough players to find games online, being solo.

Adding the Troll AI allows the game to be played solo, providing you with a real challenge !

Changes



New content Troll's Artificial Intelligence : When no players pick the Troll, it will be played by a bot until it kills one of the elf players. When this happens, the first elf killed becomes the Troll . This functionality allows the game to be played solo, or with fewer people, providing you with a real challenge !



Other Changes Root's Cooldown is set to 3 secs. The music from the main menu has a smoother start. Revisiting unit's movements system.



Bug Fixes Corrected a bug where casting invulnerability on your wall would cast it twice, causing the wall to be invulnerable for the rest of the game or until the spell would be casted again. Corrected a bug where you could take advantage of a lag and upgrade your buildings more than possible. There is now a delay between each upgrade cast.



And that's all for today, good luck and have fun in the Cloudy Arena, and beware !!

The bot is quite strong.

DBAT