Game update v41202

This first patch after Caporetto brings some fixes, both general and relating to the new content. We also made the Caporetto offensive appear in the rotation more now, since we know a lot of you are excited about it and want to play as the German faction.
We are fully aware that the "ghost bug" (players turning invincible/invisible and being able to stall matches this way) is still present. If you encounter it, please report it using the /reportbug function in chat. For more information, take a look at our community Discord.
This update weighs in around 1.1 GB and it updates the network version.
For a limited period, the German offensive will be set to start in between every other offensive
We are also still working on the ghost bug; please do /bugreport and post logs on our community Discord.
General fixes:
- Fixed End match camera animation not working
- Bots will no longer stay behind in forbidden sectors
- Fixed bots sometimes not cutting wire if the whole line of wire is built
- Fixed some glasses and gas mask lenses not being transparent
- Fixed resupplying loaded ammo not working on items that are not currently equipped
Caporetto
- Fixed Caporetto not showing in Discord rich presence
- Fixed terrain spike in the last sector of Caporetto
- Fixed missing lights around Forward Posts
- Fixed some houses and areas being too dark
- Various smaller Caporetto map fixes
