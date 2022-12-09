Game update v41202

This first patch after Caporetto brings some fixes, both general and relating to the new content. We also made the Caporetto offensive appear in the rotation more now, since we know a lot of you are excited about it and want to play as the German faction.

We are fully aware that the "ghost bug" (players turning invincible/invisible and being able to stall matches this way) is still present. If you encounter it, please report it using the /reportbug function in chat. For more information, take a look at our community Discord.

This update weighs in around 1.1 GB and it updates the network version.

For a limited period, the German offensive will be set to start in between every other offensive

We are also still working on the ghost bug; please do /bugreport and post logs on our community Discord.

General fixes:

Fixed End match camera animation not working

Bots will no longer stay behind in forbidden sectors

Fixed bots sometimes not cutting wire if the whole line of wire is built

Fixed some glasses and gas mask lenses not being transparent

Fixed resupplying loaded ammo not working on items that are not currently equipped

Caporetto